Tasting India is a weekly culinary adventure showcasing a different Indian regional cuisine each week. Chef and Founder Jasmine Sheth joins us today to share an authentic Indian recipe.

tastingindia.net

Bombay Chili Crunch fried Crispy Egg with Golden Butter

Ingredients:

1 egg

A jar of Bombay Chili Crunch

3 tsp Vadouvan Masala

1/2 cup unsalted Butter (at room temp)

1 tsp Salt

1/4 Lemon

1 slice of Sourdough Bread

2-3 slices of Tomato

3-4 slices of Persian Cucumber

1/2 tbsp chopped Scallions (optional)

1/2 tbsp chopped Cilantro (optional)

1/2 tbsp chopped Dill (optional)

Method:

1. Heat a small non-stick skillet over medium heat

2. Once hot, add 1 Tbsp of Bombay Chili Crunch to the pan

3. Next, crack one Egg over the Bombay Chili Crunch and reduce the heat to medium-low

4. While the egg cooks, let’s make our Golden Butter!

5. Take 1/2 cup of room temperature Unsalted Butter in a bowl

6. We’re going to add 3 tsp of Vadouvan Masala, 1 tsp Salt and a Squeeze of Lemon Juice to this and mix it all really well! And your Golden Butter is ready! – NOTE: you can easily substitute Butter with Cream Cheese to spread over Bagels or even a non dairy option to make it Vegan friendly!

7. Your egg should be cooked by now, it only takes a minute or two depending on how runny you like the yolk! Take it off the heat and set aside while we prepare our toast.

8. Have a heated skillet ready to toast your bread. Spread the Golden Butter on both sides of a slice of bread of your choice and place it on a hot skillet. Toast each side for 30-45 seconds and place on the serving plate.

9. Now add sliced Tomatoes to your toast and next layer a few slices of Cucumbers on top. Finally, place your cooked Bombay Chili Crunch Egg on top of the Cucumbers.

Finally, drizzle a little extra Chili Crunch on the egg, top off with sliced scallions or herbs of your choice and enjoy!

