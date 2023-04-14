Tasting India is a weekly culinary adventure showcasing a different Indian regional cuisine each week. Chef and Founder Jasmine Sheth joins us today to share an authentic Indian recipe.
Bombay Chili Crunch fried Crispy Egg with Golden Butter
Ingredients:
1 egg
A jar of Bombay Chili Crunch
3 tsp Vadouvan Masala
1/2 cup unsalted Butter (at room temp)
1 tsp Salt
1/4 Lemon
1 slice of Sourdough Bread
2-3 slices of Tomato
3-4 slices of Persian Cucumber
1/2 tbsp chopped Scallions (optional)
1/2 tbsp chopped Cilantro (optional)
1/2 tbsp chopped Dill (optional)
Method:
1. Heat a small non-stick skillet over medium heat
2. Once hot, add 1 Tbsp of Bombay Chili Crunch to the pan
3. Next, crack one Egg over the Bombay Chili Crunch and reduce the heat to medium-low
4. While the egg cooks, let’s make our Golden Butter!
5. Take 1/2 cup of room temperature Unsalted Butter in a bowl
6. We’re going to add 3 tsp of Vadouvan Masala, 1 tsp Salt and a Squeeze of Lemon Juice to this and mix it all really well! And your Golden Butter is ready! – NOTE: you can easily substitute Butter with Cream Cheese to spread over Bagels or even a non dairy option to make it Vegan friendly!
7. Your egg should be cooked by now, it only takes a minute or two depending on how runny you like the yolk! Take it off the heat and set aside while we prepare our toast.
8. Have a heated skillet ready to toast your bread. Spread the Golden Butter on both sides of a slice of bread of your choice and place it on a hot skillet. Toast each side for 30-45 seconds and place on the serving plate.
9. Now add sliced Tomatoes to your toast and next layer a few slices of Cucumbers on top. Finally, place your cooked Bombay Chili Crunch Egg on top of the Cucumbers.
Finally, drizzle a little extra Chili Crunch on the egg, top off with sliced scallions or herbs of your choice and enjoy!
