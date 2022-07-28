Tanta Chicago is having a Peruvian Independence Day celebration happening today through Sunday. Chef Roberto Rocha is here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview.

Peruvian Independence Day Celebration: July 28th – 31st

118 W. Grand Ave

Tiradito Trio Recipe Ponja

5 slices Ahi Tuna

2.5 Tbsp Rocoto Ponzu

2 ea Baby Corn

Torched As garnish Cucumber Batonette

1 tsp Pachikay Chimichurri

Pinch Salt Iodized

6 drops Avocado Mousse

6 drops Cilantro Oil

As garnish Micro Cilantro

Rocoto Ponzu

¼ cup Rocoto

¼ cup Olive Oil

1 ¼ cup Ponzu

2 ea Lime Juice

Hishinomi

5 slices White Fish

2.5 Tbsp Water Chestnut Leche de Tigre

6 slices Garlic chips

1 tsp Chalaca

Pinch Salt Iodized

7 ea Fried Capers

6 drops Rocoto Oil

As garnish Micro Cilantro

Water chestnut Leche de tigre

½ cup Water Chestnut

½ cup Leche de Tigre

T.T Salt

T.T Ajinomoto

¼ cup Canola Oil

Verde

5 ea Salmon Belly

2.5 Tbs Jalapeno – Avocado Leche de Tigre

1 Tbsp Fried Quinoa

As garnish Micro Cilantro

Leche de tigre Verde

½ cup Leche de Tigre

¼ cup Jalapeno Puree

2 leaves Collard Greens

½ ea Avocado

T.T Salt & Pepper

PINCH Aji Nomoto

T.T Cumin

STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONS

PONJA

Step 1: “La Salsa” Place rocoto, ponzu, and lime juice in a blender. Process until smooth for about 45 seconds. With the blender running, slowly add oil in a thin, steady stream until sauce thickens or emulsifies for about 30 seconds.

Step 2: “El Emplatado” Place tuna slices in a single or a rimmed platter. Add some of the baby corn torched, cucumber batonettes, pachikay, and avocado mousse. If desired, sprinkle with additional salt to taste. Pour sauce over and finish with a few drops of cilantro oil or olive oil. Garnish with some micro cilantro.

VERDE

Step 1: “La Salsa “ Place avocado, mousse, collard greens and leche de tigre in a blender. Process until smooth for about 45 seconds. With the blender running, slowly add Ajinomoto, cumin, salt, and pepper for about 30 seconds.

Step 2: “El Emplatado “ Place salmon slices in a single or a rimmed platter. Pour sauce over the salmon slices. Sprinkle some fried quinoa. Garnish with some micro cilantro.

HISHINOMI

Step 1: “La Salsa “ Place water chestnut, leche de tigre, ajinomoto, and salt in a blender. Process until smooth for about 45 seconds. With the blender running, slowly add oil in a thin, steady stream until the sauce thickens or emulsifies for about 30 seconds.

Step 2: “El Emplatado “ Place white fish slices (corvina or hamachi will be the bet for it) in a single or a rimmed platter. Pour sauce over the white fish. Add fried capers, garlic chips, and chalaca. Sprinkle with additional salt to taste. Finish with a few drops of rocoto oil or olive oil. Garnish with some micro cilantro

