Tanta Chicago is having a Peruvian Independence Day celebration happening today through Sunday. Chef Roberto Rocha is here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview.
Peruvian Independence Day Celebration: July 28th – 31st
118 W. Grand Ave
Tiradito Trio Recipe Ponja
5 slices Ahi Tuna
2.5 Tbsp Rocoto Ponzu
2 ea Baby Corn
Torched As garnish Cucumber Batonette
1 tsp Pachikay Chimichurri
Pinch Salt Iodized
6 drops Avocado Mousse
6 drops Cilantro Oil
As garnish Micro Cilantro
Rocoto Ponzu
¼ cup Rocoto
¼ cup Olive Oil
1 ¼ cup Ponzu
2 ea Lime Juice
Hishinomi
5 slices White Fish
2.5 Tbsp Water Chestnut Leche de Tigre
6 slices Garlic chips
1 tsp Chalaca
Pinch Salt Iodized
7 ea Fried Capers
6 drops Rocoto Oil
As garnish Micro Cilantro
Water chestnut Leche de tigre
½ cup Water Chestnut
½ cup Leche de Tigre
T.T Salt
T.T Ajinomoto
¼ cup Canola Oil
Verde
5 ea Salmon Belly
2.5 Tbs Jalapeno – Avocado Leche de Tigre
1 Tbsp Fried Quinoa
As garnish Micro Cilantro
Leche de tigre Verde
½ cup Leche de Tigre
¼ cup Jalapeno Puree
2 leaves Collard Greens
½ ea Avocado
T.T Salt & Pepper
PINCH Aji Nomoto
T.T Cumin
STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONS
PONJA
Step 1: “La Salsa” Place rocoto, ponzu, and lime juice in a blender. Process until smooth for about 45 seconds. With the blender running, slowly add oil in a thin, steady stream until sauce thickens or emulsifies for about 30 seconds.
Step 2: “El Emplatado” Place tuna slices in a single or a rimmed platter. Add some of the baby corn torched, cucumber batonettes, pachikay, and avocado mousse. If desired, sprinkle with additional salt to taste. Pour sauce over and finish with a few drops of cilantro oil or olive oil. Garnish with some micro cilantro.
VERDE
Step 1: “La Salsa “ Place avocado, mousse, collard greens and leche de tigre in a blender. Process until smooth for about 45 seconds. With the blender running, slowly add Ajinomoto, cumin, salt, and pepper for about 30 seconds.
Step 2: “El Emplatado “ Place salmon slices in a single or a rimmed platter. Pour sauce over the salmon slices. Sprinkle some fried quinoa. Garnish with some micro cilantro.
HISHINOMI
Step 1: “La Salsa “ Place water chestnut, leche de tigre, ajinomoto, and salt in a blender. Process until smooth for about 45 seconds. With the blender running, slowly add oil in a thin, steady stream until the sauce thickens or emulsifies for about 30 seconds.
Step 2: “El Emplatado “ Place white fish slices (corvina or hamachi will be the bet for it) in a single or a rimmed platter. Pour sauce over the white fish. Add fried capers, garlic chips, and chalaca. Sprinkle with additional salt to taste. Finish with a few drops of rocoto oil or olive oil. Garnish with some micro cilantro
