They’ve traveled the world and worked with some of the biggest artists around – Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Queen Latifah just to name a few. And they continue to inspire others through their journey of “Marriage and Music”. Daytime Chicago welcomed RAII and Whitney to talk about their new music and what else is next for them.

Concert: Live Bash – Sunday, August 27 at 7pm

RAIIandWHITNEY.com

Instagram: @RAII&WHITNEY

Facebook: @RAIIandWHITNEY

Threads: @RAIIandWhitney

Performance: “Stand By Me”

