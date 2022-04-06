It’s your sweet dreams destination and it’s guaranteed to bring out the kid in you. Sugargoat has it all from fresh-baked cookies to pies, cakes, and more. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at what you can get during restaurant week is pastry chef de cuisine Faith Taheny.

820 W. Randolph St

Facebook @sugargoatsweets

Instagram @sugargoatsweets

sugargoatsweets.com

Sugargoat Chocolate Shake Fry Pie!

Crust:

shortbread crumble:

AP flour: 1 cup

Sugar: 1/4 cup

Butter (cold and cubed): 1 stick

Salt: .75 tsp

To make the crumble – Take the cold butter and cut it into little cubes. In the bowl of a stand mixer add all of the ingredients; make sure the butter cubes are separated and coated with flour. Using the paddle attachment to the mixer, mix all ingredients on low until a crumble is formed (little pieces of dough that are no longer powdery!)

Spread the raw crumble out on a parchment lined sheet tray and bake at 325 (convection) for about 16-18 minutes or until golden brown.

Once the crumble is cooled completely: mix together 1 cup of crumble and 1 cup of French’s potato sticks in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment until butter starts to seep out of the crumble and you can press it together in your hand (think about graham cracker crust consistency)

Spray your pie tin with pan spray and press the crust mixture into the tin. Chill the crust to firm it.

While the crust is chilling, it’s time to start on the filling!

Filling:

Eggs: 2 each

Sugar: 1 cup

Salt: 2.5 tsp

Vanilla extract: 1tsp

Malted Milk powder: 1/4 cup

Semi-sweet chocolate chips: 1/2 cup

butter (tempered): 2 sticks

Set up a double boiler (a pot with a little water and a bowl to fit on top). In the bowl of the double boiler add the eggs, sugar, salt and vanilla. Whisk the ingredients together and cook until the sugar has all dissolved and the eggs are hot (160 degrees F). Put the chocolate chips and malt powder in the bottom of the bowl of your stand mixer; once your egg mixture is ready pour it over the chocolate (the eggs will melt the chocolate!) Using the whisk attachment whip the mixture until it is room temperature. Slowly add your room temperature butter and keep whipping until fluffy!

Next, melt 1 bag of semi-sweet chips (either over a double boiler or in the microwave)

Take 1 cup of the French’s potato sticks and put them in a bowl, pour enough melted chocolate over them and toss them to coat completely. Spread them out on a parchment lined baking sheet and put them into the fridge until set.

Take your chilled pie crust and brush it with more of the melted chocolate, then put it back in the fridge to set.

Once the chocolate on your fries and crust are set fill the pie crust with the malt filling. Top the pie with the chocolate fries and place back in the fridge to chill!

Once the pie is firm, ENJOY!

