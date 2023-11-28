Sponsored by Ferrero
The holidays are the sweetest time of the year, so here to help us celebrate the holiday season with some delectable treats from Ferrero North America is Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss. Amy chatted with her for the details.
Keebler® ELF® Gingerbread Cookies, keebler.com
Mother’s® Reindeer Games Cookies, motherscookies.com
Royal Dansk® Winter Cookie Collection, royal-dansk.com
Fannie May® Peppermint S’mores Chocolatiers Mix, fanniemay.com
Assorted Chocolate Minis from Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® & Baby Ruth®, ferreronorthamerica.com
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.