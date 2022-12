It’s always the right time for some wine and cheese. Today we’re talking pairings from sweet to savory. Owner of Webster’s Wine Bar – Tonya Pyatt and Chef Madalyn Durrant join us now to break it all down.

2601 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Facebook @websterwinebar

Instagram @websterwinebar

websterwinebar.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.