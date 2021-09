The toy aisle is full of princesses and other dolls marketed towards little girls, but are they doing anything to help inspire or educate them? Kristel Bell is the founder of Surprise Powerz, a company making STEM themed dolls with diverse backgrounds.



https://www.surprisepowerz.com/



Daytime Chicago Exclusive Offer

Buy 2 Dolls, Get 1 Free

Offer starts Sept 14, and ends Sept 15

One Use Per Customer

DISCOUNT CODE – DAYTIMECHICAGO

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.