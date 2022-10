The TGIN Foundation’s mission is to help uninsured women who are undergoing breast cancer treatment while also stressing the importance of early detection. Joining us now with details on an upcoming fundraiser is Aris Singleton and Piper Farrell.

Friday, October 21st

6 pm – 11 pm

The Old Post Office: 433 W. Van Buren Street

*facebook *instagram @tginfoundation

tginfoundation.org

