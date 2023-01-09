Joey’s Food Fight is an initiative started by one local chef to visit 10 countries in 10 years educating and supporting underserved communities and orphanages. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share more is founder and owner of Max’s Deli – Joey Morelli.

Beef Lok Lak recipe – feeds 6

• 2# tender tail cubed

• 8oz hoisin

• 8oz soy sauce

• 1T chop garlic

• 1t paprika

• 3 limes

• 1 bunch cilantro

• 1 bulb ginger smashed

• Sweet chili sauce – recipe below

• 6 eggs

• 1 large white onion med dice

• ½ # bean sprouts

• 1 cup chicken broth

• Sea salt & white pepper

• 2 cups raw jasmine rice slow cooked

• 12 red chilis sliced 1/8” thin

1. Marinate beef 2 hours in soy sauce, garlic, juice of one lime, paprika & ginger

2. Remove meat from marinate – heat up wok/sauté pan on med heat 2 minutes

3. Add 2T cooking oil and add meat

4. Wok roast meat, chilis & onion 2 minutes, add hoisin, chicken broth & bring to boil

5. Simmer 3 minutes & adjust seasoning with lime, salt & pepper – while simmering cook eggs – I like them over medium-ish

6. Serve with Jasmine rice, sweet chili sauce, a lime wedge, cilantro leaves & stem, one egg, bean sprouts

