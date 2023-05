The beauty industry is a highly competitive one making emerging business owners work even harder to just be seen. That’s why one local woman is gathering brands for a collective that helps you to discover specifically black-owned brands for hair and beauty. We’re getting a look at some of those products with founder and CEO Leslie Roberson.

Mother’s Day Celebration

Saturday, May 13

11am- 6pm

5305 S. Hyde Park Blvd

shopblkbeautycollective.com

