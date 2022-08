Candor Health Education is committed to providing sexual health and substance abuse prevention education to students. They’re also hosting a supply drive for girls experiencing ‘period poverty’. Joining us now with more is Executive Director Barb Thayer.

Facebook Candor Health Education

Instagram @candorhealthed

candorhealthed.org/period-poverty

