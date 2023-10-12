Sunda New Asian serves up elevated Southeast Asian cuisine. This month Sunda’s menu will feature twists on some popular Filipino dishes.
Founder and CEO Billy Dec stopped by our Studio 41 Kitchen with the details and a preview.
110 W. Illinois St
Crispy Pata – serves 2-3
Garlic Vinaigrette
½ cup Garlic Chopped
1Tbl Cracked Black Pepper
2 ½ cup White Vinegar
1 ½ Tbl Jalapeno minced
1Tbl Sugar
1Tbl Fish Sauce
In a bowl, combine and mix well
Confit Pork Shank
6 lb pork shank
1 gal canola oil
½ cup kosher salt
2Tbl black peppercorn
3 ea bay leaf fresh
In a braiser place shank and cover with oil
Add the rest of the ingredients and cover with foil
Cook at 325 degrees for 3 hours or until tender
Remove from fat and cool on a sheet tray
To serve heat up to 350 degrees and fry until crispy
*serve with a side of rice and garlic vinaigrette.
