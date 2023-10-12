Sunda New Asian serves up elevated Southeast Asian cuisine. This month Sunda’s menu will feature twists on some popular Filipino dishes.

Founder and CEO Billy Dec stopped by our Studio 41 Kitchen with the details and a preview.

110 W. Illinois St

sundanewasian.com

Crispy Pata – serves 2-3

Garlic Vinaigrette

½ cup Garlic Chopped

1Tbl Cracked Black Pepper

2 ½ cup White Vinegar

1 ½ Tbl Jalapeno minced

1Tbl Sugar

1Tbl Fish Sauce

In a bowl, combine and mix well

Confit Pork Shank

6 lb pork shank

1 gal canola oil

½ cup kosher salt

2Tbl black peppercorn

3 ea bay leaf fresh

In a braiser place shank and cover with oil

Add the rest of the ingredients and cover with foil

Cook at 325 degrees for 3 hours or until tender

Remove from fat and cool on a sheet tray

To serve heat up to 350 degrees and fry until crispy

*serve with a side of rice and garlic vinaigrette.

