Summer dining is all about fresh salads and cool refreshing drinks. But for some of us, we are at a point in the summer where we’re in a food and drink rut. We’ve eaten the same salad and sipped on the same rosés. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with a few creative wine and salad pairings.
Cocktail 1: Twin Vines Vinho Verde
● 75 oz Campari
● .75 oz St. Germain
● .75 oz fresh lemon juice
● 2-3 Muddled strawberries
● Twin Vines Vinho Verde ($9.99)
Twin Vines Tasting Notes: lemon, green apple, melon with a little spritz
Salad 1: Summer Corn Salad- Fresh Corn cut off cob with cucumbers, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, pearl mozzarella, dill Simple rice wine vinaigrette.
Cocktail 2:
● Sorrel Spirit
● 2 parts sorel liqueur (29.99 Binny’s)
● 3 parts sparkling wine
Sorel Liqueur Tasting Notes: hibiscus, cloves ginger.
Salad 2: Kale Fruit Salad with Citrus Honey Dressing- Crisp salad with blueberries, apples, dried cherries, shaved brussels sprouts and red cabbage with a citrus honey dressing.
