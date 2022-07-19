Summer dining is all about fresh salads and cool refreshing drinks. But for some of us, we are at a point in the summer where we’re in a food and drink rut. We’ve eaten the same salad and sipped on the same rosés. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with a few creative wine and salad pairings.

Cocktail 1: Twin Vines Vinho Verde

● 75 oz Campari

● .75 oz St. Germain

● .75 oz fresh lemon juice

● 2-3 Muddled strawberries

● Twin Vines Vinho Verde ($9.99)

Twin Vines Tasting Notes: lemon, green apple, melon with a little spritz



Salad 1: Summer Corn Salad- Fresh Corn cut off cob with cucumbers, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, pearl mozzarella, dill Simple rice wine vinaigrette.



Cocktail 2:

● Sorrel Spirit

● 2 parts sorel liqueur (29.99 Binny’s)

● 3 parts sparkling wine

Sorel Liqueur Tasting Notes: hibiscus, cloves ginger.

Salad 2: Kale Fruit Salad with Citrus Honey Dressing- Crisp salad with blueberries, apples, dried cherries, shaved brussels sprouts and red cabbage with a citrus honey dressing.

