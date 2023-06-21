Summer is officially here and we’ve got some drinks to cool you down in this hot weather. Here with plenty of options for you, entertaining expert Paul Zahn.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
Summer is officially here and we’ve got some drinks to cool you down in this hot weather. Here with plenty of options for you, entertaining expert Paul Zahn.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now