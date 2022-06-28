Carbon Arc Bar and Board is celebrating this pride month with some delicious summer cocktails. Joining us now with a look at some of their most popular drinks is Operations Manager Jack Richardson.

PINK IS THE WARMEST COLOR

Ingredients:

.5oz Cranberry Juice

.5oz Lime Juice

.5oz Liquor 43

2 oz Wolfpoint O’Leary’s Cinnamon Vodka

Splash Simple Syrup (approximately .25 ounce)

Directions:

Pour all of the ingredients in a cocktail mixer and shake with ice. Strain over a martini or coup glass and serve with cherries

LAURA DERN-Y MARTINI

Ingredients:

1oz. Lemon Juice

1oz. Midori

1.5oz. Svedka Vodka

Splash Simply Syrup (approximately .25 ounce)

Directions:

Pour all the ingredients in a cocktail mixer and shake with ice. Strain over a martini or coup glass and serve.

