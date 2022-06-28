Carbon Arc Bar and Board is celebrating this pride month with some delicious summer cocktails. Joining us now with a look at some of their most popular drinks is Operations Manager Jack Richardson.
PINK IS THE WARMEST COLOR
Ingredients:
.5oz Cranberry Juice
.5oz Lime Juice
.5oz Liquor 43
2 oz Wolfpoint O’Leary’s Cinnamon Vodka
Splash Simple Syrup (approximately .25 ounce)
Directions:
Pour all of the ingredients in a cocktail mixer and shake with ice. Strain over a martini or coup glass and serve with cherries
LAURA DERN-Y MARTINI
Ingredients:
1oz. Lemon Juice
1oz. Midori
1.5oz. Svedka Vodka
Splash Simply Syrup (approximately .25 ounce)
Directions:
Pour all the ingredients in a cocktail mixer and shake with ice. Strain over a martini or coup glass and serve.
4620 N. Lincoln Avenue
