Pimm’s Cup #18. It’s the cocktail created by the Press Room and the inspiration for it is 18th street – one of the most famous streets in the Lower West Side neighborhood of Pilsen. And to make this cocktail and another one featured on the Press Room menu – Bar Manager and Beverage Creator Danny Flores.

1134 W Washington Blvd

(312) 450-3301

pressroomchicago.com

Instagram @pressroomchi

Facebook pressroomchicago

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.