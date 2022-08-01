Nothing beats the heat quite like a refreshing cocktail. Award-winning Bartender Lynnette Marrero is here to teach us how to make two summery cocktails using Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila
Mana Spritz
2 oz Teremana Blanco
2 oz Lemonade
.25 tsp Grenadine
2 oz Soda Water
Method: Combine Teremana Blanco, lemonade, and soda water in a highball glass with cube ice. Top
with grenadine. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Mango Manarita
2 oz Teremana Blanco
.75 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave Syrup
1 oz Mango Nectar
Pinch of Salt
Method: Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mango
slice.