Nothing beats the heat quite like a refreshing cocktail. Award-winning Bartender Lynnette Marrero is here to teach us how to make two summery cocktails using Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila

Mana Spritz

2 oz Teremana Blanco

2 oz Lemonade

.25 tsp Grenadine

2 oz Soda Water



Method: Combine Teremana Blanco, lemonade, and soda water in a highball glass with cube ice. Top

with grenadine. Garnish with a lemon wheel.



Mango Manarita

2 oz Teremana Blanco

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

1 oz Mango Nectar

Pinch of Salt

Method: Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mango

slice.