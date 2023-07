For teens with developmental disabilities, summer is not always easy. Without the routine of school, many will spend the summer inactive and disconnected from others. Now there are day camps in place to help with this and here with more on how it’s being done, Keshet President and CEO Jennifer Phillips.

(847) 205-1234

Keshet.org

Instagram @keshetchicago

Facebook @keshetchicago

Twitter @keshetchicago

