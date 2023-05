May is Mental Health Awareness Month and efforts are underway to reach as many as possible who may be feeling hopeless and helpless. Here with more on what’s being done is the Executive Director of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention in Illinois, Angela Cummings.

afsp.org/illinois

Instagram afspIllinois

Facebook AFSPIllinois

CALL OR TEXT 988 FOR THE SUICIDE CRISIS LIFELINE

