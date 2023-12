Diego Cevallos-Garzon is the owner of the only fitness institution in Chicago for the LGBTQ+ community. He’s all about inspiring and encouraging others, along with of course getting them into shape. Diego joins us today with more on Strong Hands Gym.

3924 N Broadway

(786) 647-1352

stronghandsgym.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.