If you’re a part of the “3 am” club – waking in the middle of the night and struggling to get back to sleep, today we’re talking ways to get better sleep. Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell – author of ‘Sleeping on the Job’ joins us now with more.

sleepingonthejobbook.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.