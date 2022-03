The Elm in La Grange is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with some fun festivities including live music, Irish dancing, and corned beef dishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with the details is owner Dan Spain and executive chef Eddie Jobin.

23 W. Harris Ave, La Grange

Facebook @theelmlagrange

Instagram @theelmlagrange

theelmlagrange.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.