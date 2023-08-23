Sponsored by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital began with the mission to never deny a child treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay. Decades later, they stand on that promise. Coming this fall, there is a way that you can help them and also attend a fun event. We’re learning about the upcoming St. Jude Dream Chicago Event in Millennium Park and getting a taste of what’s on the menu with Area Executive Director, Peter Bower and Executive Chef of Momotaro, Gene Kato.

Event: September 30th at Millennium Park

stjude.org/dreamchicago

Instagram: @StJudeChicago

Facebook: St. Jude Chicago

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.