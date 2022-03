Attention foodies, home cooks & chefs, out with the old in with the new. From must-haves to products to help you declutter. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle has a roundup of products to help you spring up your kitchen.

Facebook @NekiaNichelle

Instagram @NekiaNichelle

Twitter @NekiaNichelle

nekianichelle.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.