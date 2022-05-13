Sauced Night Market is dedicated to emerging Artists and Chefs. This weekend it is featuring over 40 local businesses including the signature pop tart making company, Hardbitten. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a preview of their Spring Night Market is founder Sarah Freeman and Chef at Hardbitten, Halee Raff.

May 13th & 14th

5 pm – 10 pm

House of Vans:

113 N. Elizabeth St

Facebook SAUCEDmarket

Instagram @SAUCEDmarket

Twitter @SAUCEDmarket

saucedmarket.com

