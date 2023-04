Nothing says springtime like a beautiful blooming garden. That’s why today we’re learning spring garden tips for indoor and outdoor success. Award-winning botanical artist Tu Bloom is here to share a few things we need to remember as we prepare for the upcoming gardening season.

773-756-2333

Facebook @tublooms

Instagram @tubloom

Twitter @tublooms

tubloom.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.