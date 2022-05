Spring is in full swing and it’s the perfect time to incorporate fresh produce from local farmer’s markets into your meals. Momma Cuisine, Johanna Mirpuri is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a few spring farmer’s market recipes.

Facebook @mommacuisine

Instagram @mommacuisine

Twitter @mommacuisine

mommacuisine.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.