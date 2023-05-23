Laws Whiskey House is redefining Great American Whiskey with their grain to bottle approach. Joining us now to break down a few spring cocktail recipes is Garrett Turnquist – Beverage Director for the Bourbon Belly Hospitality Group.

Ginger Please

-Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-Ginger liquor

-Lemon

-Simple syrup

-Mint

Shaken and double strained with a mezcal spray on top. Served up.

Primo Manhattan

-Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-Foro Amaro Liqueur

-Foro Sweet Vermouth

-Bigallet China China Amer Liqueur

-Walnut bitters

