Laws Whiskey House is redefining Great American Whiskey with their grain to bottle approach. Joining us now to break down a few spring cocktail recipes is Garrett Turnquist – Beverage Director for the Bourbon Belly Hospitality Group.
Ginger Please
-Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey
-Ginger liquor
-Lemon
-Simple syrup
-Mint
Shaken and double strained with a mezcal spray on top. Served up.
Primo Manhattan
-Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey
-Foro Amaro Liqueur
-Foro Sweet Vermouth
-Bigallet China China Amer Liqueur
-Walnut bitters
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.