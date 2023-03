Spring break is fast approaching and it’s time to start thinking about what to wear during those fun-filled trips. Joining us now with some spring fashion ideas is owner and general manager of Genevieve Boutique, Genny Konz.

4745 N. Lincoln Avenue

Facebook @genevieveboutiquechi

Instagram @genevieveboutiquechi

genevieveboutique.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.