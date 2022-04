Spring 2022 is all about the glow! From the new glassy, soft skin look or the statement blush trend we’re talking spring beauty essentials you need to add to your list. Lifestyle and beauty expert Mickey Williams stopped by to share some glam products that work fast and are easy to use.

Twitter @mwmakeup

Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty

Instagram: @mwmakeup

ShareTheGlam.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.