With warmer spring weather comes the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe. Today we’re learning about a few Latina designers from right here in the city. Joining us now with more is founder of Coco + Peach Jewelry, Dr. Jessica Strang.

COCOPEACHJEWELRY.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.