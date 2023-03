The Blue Food Company is on a mission to spread the Centurion way of life with healthy plant-based balanced meals. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at the menu are owners Kiki and George Kalabogias.

3290 N. Elston Avenue

Facebook @bluefoodcompany

Instagram @bluefoodcompany

bluefoodco.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.