Sponsored by Metra

There are so many fun things to do in Chicago during the holiday season, let Metra take you there. From holiday trains, Metra’s Toys for Tots and more, Metra is helping to spread the holiday cheer this Christmas season.

metra.com/drivelessdomore

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.