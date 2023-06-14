It’s Chicago’s first Black and LGBTQ-owned recreational culinary studio, located in the West Ridge neighborhood. And joining us to chat more about it and to prepare a chicken and chorizo paella in our Studio 41 kitchen, Grand Personal Chef Owner David Welch.
(773) 754-7528
2739 W Touhy Ave
Instagram kitchnstudio_chi
Chicken and Chorizo Paella (Serves 2-4)
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
• 12 ounces boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1 in cubes
• 4 ounces chorizo, cured, thinly sliced
• 1/2 onion, large, chopped
• 1/2 red bell pepper, cut into strips
• 1 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1 bay leaves
• 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
• 1 cup short-grain rice, such as arborio, bomba or valencia
• 4 cups chicken stock
• 1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
• Chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Cooking Instructions
- In a 12 to 14-inch pan, cast iron skillet, oil over medium-high. Add chorizo and render out the fat, about 5 min.
- Season chicken with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Cook chicken for 3-4 min.
- Reduce the heat to medium; add 1 tbsp. oil, the onion, red pepper and cook until the onions are translucent, and the peppers are staring to char. Season with salt and pepper.
- Add in your garlic, bay leaves and paprika and cook until fragrant. Stir in the rice and cook for about 1 min. Add 4 cups stock; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium; simmer, stirring occasionally until the rice is almost al dente, 15-20 min.
- In the last 5 min. of cooking stir in peas and season one last time with salt and pepper. Try not to scrape the bottom of the pan so the rice can form a crust on the bottom. Garnish with the parsley and sliced lemon.
