It’s Chicago’s first Black and LGBTQ-owned recreational culinary studio, located in the West Ridge neighborhood. And joining us to chat more about it and to prepare a chicken and chorizo paella in our Studio 41 kitchen, Grand Personal Chef Owner David Welch.

(773) 754-7528

2739 W Touhy Ave

grandpersonalchef.com

Instagram kitchnstudio_chi

Chicken and Chorizo Paella (Serves 2-4)

Ingredients

• 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

• 12 ounces boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1 in cubes

• 4 ounces chorizo, cured, thinly sliced

• 1/2 onion, large, chopped

• 1/2 red bell pepper, cut into strips

• 1 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1 bay leaves

• 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 cup short-grain rice, such as arborio, bomba or valencia

• 4 cups chicken stock

• 1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed

• Chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Cooking Instructions

In a 12 to 14-inch pan, cast iron skillet, oil over medium-high. Add chorizo and render out the fat, about 5 min. Season chicken with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Cook chicken for 3-4 min. Reduce the heat to medium; add 1 tbsp. oil, the onion, red pepper and cook until the onions are translucent, and the peppers are staring to char. Season with salt and pepper. Add in your garlic, bay leaves and paprika and cook until fragrant. Stir in the rice and cook for about 1 min. Add 4 cups stock; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium; simmer, stirring occasionally until the rice is almost al dente, 15-20 min. In the last 5 min. of cooking stir in peas and season one last time with salt and pepper. Try not to scrape the bottom of the pan so the rice can form a crust on the bottom. Garnish with the parsley and sliced lemon.

