In celebration of the Daytime Chicago Premiere, we are making sparkling wine cocktails. Wine and Spirits Expert and Founder of “Shall We Wine” Regine Rousseau is here to walk us through a couple recipes.

Rose-Colored Glass

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce Angostura bitters
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 1 ounce simple syrup
  • Joseph Cattin Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé – $18 purchased at Independent Spirits
  • Garnish: red rose petals

Directions

  • Add the bitters, lemon juice and simple syrup into a shaker with ice and shake.
  • Strain into a coupe glass.
  • Top with the sparkling wine.
  • Garnish with red rose petals.

Negroni Sbagliato

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Campari (Campari is an Italian bitter with a bright red jewel-toned color. It tastes bitter, fruity, and spicy all at once.)
  • 1 ounce Sweet vermouth (Vermouth is a fortified wine, meaning liquor has been added to the wine. There are two main types of vermouth: sweet (usually red) and dry (usually white). Sweet vermouth is subtly sweet and spicy, with a hit of bitter on the back end.)
  • 4 ounces Burckel Jung Crémant d’Alsace Brut “Rêve’olution” – $25 purchased at Independent Spirits

Directions

  • Mix. Add the Campari and sweet vermouth to a lowball glass. Add ice.
  • Pour in Burckel Jung Crémant d’Alsace Brut “Rêve’olution” and serve!

Website: www.ShallWeWine.com & RegineRousseau.com

Instagram: @reginetrousseau / @shallwewine

Twitter: @shallwewinechi

Facebook: Shall We Wine

