In celebration of the Daytime Chicago Premiere, we are making sparkling wine cocktails. Wine and Spirits Expert and Founder of “Shall We Wine” Regine Rousseau is here to walk us through a couple recipes.
Ingredients
- 1/4 ounce Angostura bitters
- 3/4 ounce lemon juice
- 1 ounce simple syrup
- Joseph Cattin Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé – $18 purchased at Independent Spirits
- Garnish: red rose petals
Directions
- Add the bitters, lemon juice and simple syrup into a shaker with ice and shake.
- Strain into a coupe glass.
- Top with the sparkling wine.
- Garnish with red rose petals.
Ingredients
- 1 ounce Campari (Campari is an Italian bitter with a bright red jewel-toned color. It tastes bitter, fruity, and spicy all at once.)
- 1 ounce Sweet vermouth (Vermouth is a fortified wine, meaning liquor has been added to the wine. There are two main types of vermouth: sweet (usually red) and dry (usually white). Sweet vermouth is subtly sweet and spicy, with a hit of bitter on the back end.)
- 4 ounces Burckel Jung Crémant d’Alsace Brut “Rêve’olution” – $25 purchased at Independent Spirits
Directions
- Mix. Add the Campari and sweet vermouth to a lowball glass. Add ice.
- Pour in Burckel Jung Crémant d’Alsace Brut “Rêve’olution” and serve!
Website: www.ShallWeWine.com & RegineRousseau.com
Instagram: @reginetrousseau / @shallwewine
Twitter: @shallwewinechi
Facebook: Shall We Wine
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.