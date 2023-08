The menu of this ‘speak eatery’ in the Salt District features Southern-inspired comfort food and a highlight of the menu is a perfect complement to National Sandwich Month. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with his chicken sandwich recipe, 1308 Executive Chef Matt Condon.

1308 N Elston Ave

1308chicago.com

(773) 658-3139

Facebook 1308 Chicago

Instagram @1308_chicago

Saturday, August 5

Vegan Pop-Up Brunch

