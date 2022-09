Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci.

701 W. 31st Street

Facebook @freddieson31st

Instagram @freddieson31st

Twitter @freddieson31st

freddieson31st.com

