Food – it brings families together and when it’s good – it creates lasting memories. Here to talk about what food means to her and to prepare a caramel French toast for us – in our Studio 41 kitchen, Chef Emani Nicole.
Instagram @chefemaninicole
Twitter @chefemaninicole
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 6 large eggs
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 8 slices of thick cut bread (Texas Toast)
- 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tbsp ground nutmeg
- Caramel Sauce
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
Preparation
- In medium size mixing bowl, beat together eggs, milk, salt, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined.
- On medium-high heat; in frying pan or large skillet heat butter.
- Lightly dip bread in egg mixture on each side. Fry in skillet until golden brown. Repeat step for remaining pieces of bread.
- After all steps have been skillet, to make caramel sauce; in a small sauce pot on low-medium heat place brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and heavy whipping cream into skillet. Mix together until sugar is completely dissolved.
- Use caramel as a dipping sauce or drizzle on French toast for serving
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.