Food – it brings families together and when it’s good – it creates lasting memories. Here to talk about what food means to her and to prepare a caramel French toast for us – in our Studio 41 kitchen, Chef Emani Nicole.

chefemaninicole.com

Instagram @chefemaninicole

Twitter @chefemaninicole

Ingredients

4 tablespoons butter

6 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1/8 teaspoon salt

8 slices of thick cut bread (Texas Toast)

1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tbsp ground nutmeg

Caramel Sauce

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Preparation

In medium size mixing bowl, beat together eggs, milk, salt, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined. On medium-high heat; in frying pan or large skillet heat butter. Lightly dip bread in egg mixture on each side. Fry in skillet until golden brown. Repeat step for remaining pieces of bread. After all steps have been skillet, to make caramel sauce; in a small sauce pot on low-medium heat place brown sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and heavy whipping cream into skillet. Mix together until sugar is completely dissolved. Use caramel as a dipping sauce or drizzle on French toast for serving

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.