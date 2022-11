SocialWorks Warmest Winter Initiative seeks to raise awareness and provide relief to those experiencing homelessness and hardship. Joining us now with details on how you can help is Executive Director, Justin Cunningham.

Donation Drive – Now through December 4th

A Night At The Museum – December 16th at 6 pm

Museum of Science + Industry

eventnoire.com/e/ANATM2022

socialworkschi.org

