Life-long Chicagoans grew up, staring up at the Sears Tower. But very few have actually visited the building that for a long time held the title of world’s tallest.

Times have changed. It’s no longer the tallest and it’s no longer Sears, it’s the Willis Tower.

Another change is when you visit the iconic skyscraper, you no longer have to wait in super long lines to get to the top thanks in part to a new, interactive museum.

My producer Crystal Marquez and I paid a visit to the Skydeck and The Ledge to see what we’ve been missing out on.

