Zach Crean, a rising pop artist hailing from the Southwest suburbs is spreading hope and positivity with his music. Zach lost his mom this past January to suicide and is sharing her story for Mental Health Awareness Month as well as a new song honoring her. He joins us now with more.

Thursday, June 8th at 7 pm

3359 W. 115th St – Merrionette Park

Facebook @zachcreanmusic

Instagram @zachcrean

