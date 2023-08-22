Just this year she was named one of “Tidal’s artists to watch” and she also has a new E.P. that just dropped earlier this summer. Here with more on her rising career and concert tonight at Schubas Tavern is Maeta.

Instagram: @maetaworld

X/Twitter: @maetasworld

Facebook: Maetas World

TONIGHT at Schubas Tavern at 8pm

3159 N Southport Ave

For Tickets: maetasworld.com

First Performance: “Something Happens When I Hear Your Name” Maeta

Second Performance: “Through the Night” Maeta

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.