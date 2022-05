Ariel Reign is a singer, songwriter, and American Idol alum who recently released a new single titled ‘So Close’. She joins us now to discuss the single and the upcoming release of her new album.

Facebook @Ariel Reign:Almost There

Instagram @arielreignmusic

Twitter @arielreignmusic

arielreign.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.