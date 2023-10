Ari Hest is a Grammy nominated singer and songwriter who began his career as an independent artist in 2001. Ari joins us today to discuss his musical journey and upcoming concert in Arlington Heights.

October 5th at Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave – Arlington Heights

7:30 pm

arihest.com

