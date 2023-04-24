There’s no better way to usher in springtime than with some simple to make, refreshing cocktails. Joining us now to share recipes using Teremana Tequila is Miranda Breedlove.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
There’s no better way to usher in springtime than with some simple to make, refreshing cocktails. Joining us now to share recipes using Teremana Tequila is Miranda Breedlove.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now