We are celebrating the start of spring and this warmer weather by learning how to make a few simple, refreshing cocktails. Joining us now to break down the recipes is Mr. Mixologist and founder of Brown and Balanced, Josh Davis.

SLANEIRISHWHISKEY.com / BROWNANDBALANCED.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.