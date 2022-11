Now it’s time to work off some of that Halloween candy. To get you started, fitness expert Joey Thurman stopped by to show us a few at home exercises, check it out.

Instagram @JoeyThurmanFit

Facebook @JoeyThurmanFit

Twitter @JoeyThurmanFit

JoeyThurman.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.