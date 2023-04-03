As we near Easter, you may have begun thinking about what will be on your at-home menu. Here in our Studio41 kitchen with some Easter dinner ideas is Chef Lauren Van Liew.

Follow @CHEF_COVAS on social media

Pan Seared Citrus & Cilantro Scallops, Asparagus Crab Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

16 Diver Scallops Cleaned & Towel Dried

¼ Cup Chopped Fresh Cilantro

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1 Lemon Juiced & Zested

Salt & Pepper To Taste

Directions:

Dab both sides of scallops dry with paper towels, season both sides evenly with S&P Heat a (heavy) 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat w/ oil.

Sear scallops 3 minutes on each side, once scallops are flipped add in butter let melt and then deglaze the pan with the lemon juice. Let simmer for 2 minutes add in fresh cilantro & lemon zest, shit off heat and let rest for a min before plating.

Crab Salad:

Serves: 4 (Above Salmon)

Ingredients:

2-pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over to remove any shell or cartilage

¼ Cup sliced fresh scallions

½ Cup of Mayo

1 Shallot Finely Minced

1 Lemon Juiced & Zested

1 Tsp Dijon Mustard

S& P To Taste

Directions:

In a medium bowl mix all ingredients together and set aside until scallops are cooked.

Once scallops are done scoop evenly on base of platter and top with scallops.. Garnish w/ lemon zest & fresh herbs.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.