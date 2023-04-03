As we near Easter, you may have begun thinking about what will be on your at-home menu. Here in our Studio41 kitchen with some Easter dinner ideas is Chef Lauren Van Liew.
Follow @CHEF_COVAS on social media
Pan Seared Citrus & Cilantro Scallops, Asparagus Crab Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
16 Diver Scallops Cleaned & Towel Dried
¼ Cup Chopped Fresh Cilantro
2 Tbsp. Butter
1 Tbsp. Olive Oil
1 Lemon Juiced & Zested
Salt & Pepper To Taste
Directions:
Dab both sides of scallops dry with paper towels, season both sides evenly with S&P Heat a (heavy) 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat w/ oil.
Sear scallops 3 minutes on each side, once scallops are flipped add in butter let melt and then deglaze the pan with the lemon juice. Let simmer for 2 minutes add in fresh cilantro & lemon zest, shit off heat and let rest for a min before plating.
Crab Salad:
Serves: 4 (Above Salmon)
Ingredients:
2-pound jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over to remove any shell or cartilage
¼ Cup sliced fresh scallions
½ Cup of Mayo
1 Shallot Finely Minced
1 Lemon Juiced & Zested
1 Tsp Dijon Mustard
S& P To Taste
Directions:
In a medium bowl mix all ingredients together and set aside until scallops are cooked.
Once scallops are done scoop evenly on base of platter and top with scallops.. Garnish w/ lemon zest & fresh herbs.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.