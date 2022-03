The Tea Lounge at the Langham Chicago Hotel offers an elegant signature afternoon tea on the weekends. It features seasonal teas, house-made scones, and petite sandwiches. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is executive chef Damion Henry.

330 N. Wabash Ave

Facebook @LanghamChicago

Instagram @LanghamChicago

Twitter @LanghamChicago

langhamhotels.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.