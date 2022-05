For the moms who love a good cocktail with their brunch, Adorn Bar and Restaurant is the place you need to be this Mother’s Day. Joining us with a look at some of their innovative and delicious cocktails is mixologist Slava Borisov.

120 E. Delaware Place

Facebook @AdornRestaurant

Instagram @AdornRestaurant

adornrestaurant.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.